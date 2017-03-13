When rock music ‘Divides The Elements’

Dividing The Element in action at Miombo Magic 2016. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Hard rock is just a genre for the wild Westerners, thanks to stereotypes.

To hear of or to make hard rock music in Shona has been an unheard of phenomenon in Zimbabwe, except for some attempts from mbira-funk outfit, Chikwata 263.

But thanks to Chris Van and Sherlic White, founders of Dividing The Element, a Harare based hard rock fife piece band, we can now talk about hard rock and hard rock in Shona.

The landscape is set for a transformation, and has been shaken, with the pendulum tilted for the better of the genre.

Their catalogue, to date has four songs, ‘Kumba kumusha’, ‘Upenyu’, ‘Thanks for Nothing’ and it is ‘Magetsi’ that has been receiving the most airplay on ZiFm Stereo.

Their current songs come with rich Shona folklore, idioms and narrations. Wait until six more tracks are released. You never know how far Shona shall be enriched in this cultural exchange.

Their music focuses on life experiences, be it their own or other people’s, thereby fulfilling the role of music as an art, to reflect on life and to try to deduce its meaning.

The reaction to the group’s work has been received with mixed emotions. To some, they take it as a waste of time but their popping up from the underground scenes, slowly migrating from the realm of sub-cultures, proves otherwise.

Hence on the other and most important side of the coin, the route they have been taking and still are, has been a long, overdue step in bringing closer to home this genre.

The groups’ relevance can also not be dicounted as their name and activities have been featured along other African rock bands like INOX of Madagascar in Edward Branchs’ book, ‘Heavy Metal Africa’ that focuses on the underground scenes of rock music in Africa.

Dividing The Element has staged two shows in their six year existence, one at Reps Theatre in 2015 and the other at Miombo Magic Music Festival last year.

One might wonder why their shows are so few, one of the major reasons is scarcity of venues to stage pure hard rock shows as well as having to create a robust following for the genre in the country.

But despite all these trying challenges, Dividing The Element is still set to defy odds by putting up a much bigger show set for April 8 at Reps Theatre.

Judging by the growth of their name and social media attendance confirmation, the Adrian Stanley Room is set to explode.

And as the great biblical verse says, “…never shun days of humble beginnings,” one, two or more years from now, this path might bear a bumper harvest, the Zim-Dancehall way.