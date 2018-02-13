Who rocked with Mapostori: Tocky vs. Winky D

Tocky Vibes in a video with Kubata Kwashe

22 SHARES Share Tweet

Many might be familiar with the track ‘Dzika Ngirozi’ off Winky D’ s latest offering, Gombwe. On the track, the only which appears to be making solid waves on the music scene, Winky features renowned accapela group, Vabati Va Jehovah.

Now over the weekend, another dancehall act, Tocky Vibes also collaborated with another accapela Mapostori group, Kubata Kwashe Choral group on a track titled ‘Muzita Rashe’.

Unlike the Gafa’s offering, this track comes with a cool video.

So the question we have for you is who between the two dancehall acts rocked it with their collaboration with Mapostori?

Kubata Kwashe Choral Group ft. Tocky Vibes

Winky D – Dzika Ngirozi

Like this: Like Loading...