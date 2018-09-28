Roki back with new video

Rockford Josphat aka Roki Gold PIC: COURTESY OF POVOAFRIKA

While his life on and off the stage is loaded with drama and sometimes music lovers have said that Roki is done and dusted, the award-winning act keeps reinventing himself and somehow manages to stay relevant.

However, the past year has probably been Roki’s worst as he has tried a couple of singles but the magic has just not been there.

The ‘Number 1′ hit maker is set to drop a video for the track ‘Let her go’ tomorrow which he believes will boost his comeback.

But why do videos for songs off his two year old album, ‘Rockford Gold’, could he not do fresh music?

“The reason we were late with videos was initially we were not going to do any but fans demanded we make videos for tracks off the album before we move on to releasing new material,” said Roki.

Asked if his comeback strategy which has seen him collaborate with a number of artists would work he said, “I feel were at that point in the industry were even if you feel like its a comeback I still feel I can set the pace.”

The next video coming is for the track ‘Tebere’ off the same album.