Sam Dondo collaborates with Cassper Nyovest on new album

Sam Dondo to collaborate with Cassper Nyovest PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE

He came onto the music scene with a bang in 2016, holding a mega album launch that featured big acts such as Tuku, Jah Prayzah and Suluman Chimbetu – since then, Sam Dondo has never looked back in terms of make big impressions.

Last year, his second album launch for the project, ‘Game Changer’ was screened live on ZBC TV – a first in Zimbabwe.

Now for his third offering the singer has gone international by collaborating with South African multi award-winning rapper, Cassper Nyovest.

“I am really excited about this collaboration,” said Dondo. “This venture brings a new element to my music. When I looked at the two albums I have released in the past two years, I realised that my style appealed more to the senior folks but with this collaboration I will also appeal to the youths.”

He also revealed that the song was produced by Nyovest’s keyboardist and producer, Ali Keys.

“I met Ali Keys when Cassper came to perform in Harare last year at the Impala Car Rental celebrations. We developed a good working relationship and this led to the production of this track as well as a few more on the upcoming album,” revealed Dondo.

After sampling some tracks on the new album set to be released at the end of May, one can tell that the Sam is growing musically. The arrangements on most of the tracks is phenomenal and buttressed by his well thought lyrics, this promises to be a superb production.

One element we liked is that he managed to go back to his roots, capturing the groove and the mood of his first album ‘Dyara Munamato’ – whose title track still remains one of the best songs from the singer to date and can comfortably be ranked in the top 10 of well-arranged songs in Zimbabwe in the past two years.

Meanwhile, Dondo and his band, The Impala Subway Crooners leave for the UK tonight for the Impala Sama Festival which features acts such as Winky D, Oliver Mtukudzi, Mafikizolo and Andy Muridzo.

“We are excited to be going on this tour as we have been working hard to improve our live performances. This is the first time Impala Car Rental has collaborated with Y2K Promotions and am sure this is the beginning of bigger things to come.

“Our first show will be on March 30 in London at the Oasis and the second one will be in Coventry at the Sky Dome Arena on March 31,” he highlighted.

Despite the tough journey the singer has had to travel, he has remained focused, enduring all hardships just like his brother – his main anchor, Thompson Dondo. Thompson has imparted the grace of patience onto Sam and together they are destined to build a solid music brand.

