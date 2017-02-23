Sam Dondo reaches out to Epworth orphans

Sam Dondo pushes a wheelbarrow with mealie meal for the orphans PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Musician, Sam Dondo paid a visit to orphans in Epworth where he donated some groceries yesterday.

“I was touched by the plight of a nine year old girl who takes care of her younger siblings, an unseen and unknown situation in most homes,” said Dondo.

“I felt that I should also play my part in sharing what I have with these children as a person who is passionate about putting a smile on the face of a motherless child.

“There is a lot that needs to be done to build a better foundation for these children and hopefully more people will step forward and help also.”

His gifts where received with gratitude by his hosts who included 10 year old Simba who has been living in a shack with his grandma following the death of his parents and a blind lady who is also living with four orphans that she can’t sustain.