Sandras Eyes Big Things

Peace Gospel choir PIC: COURTESY OF SANDRAS

He made a breakthrough onto the music scene with his hit single ‘Ndinosimudza Mawoko’ which features award -winning musician, Minister Takesure Zamar Ncube back in 2014 and since then, Itai Sandras has never looked back and has continued to soar to greater heights.

“Though many remember the song as Zamar’s, I still thank God for enabling me to work with such a blessed man and that was one of the best projects I did,” said Itai.

The 31 year who started his career in 2010 has released two albums as a solo artist and last year formed a 60 voice choir, Peace Gospel Singers, says his dream is to perpetuate growth of gospel music.

“My dream is to promote music and young talented people so hence the reason I formed choir

“Last year in April the choir launched its debut album titled ‘Itai Tiende’ in the capital supported by so many big artists who included the likes of Mathius Mhere, Dr. Tawanda, Kuda Mutsvene, Flame Bee, Wency Mpostori amongst many others.

“The album was received very well by people and we are so humbled by the great response,” revealed Sandras.

Itai says preparations are slowly gaining momentum ahead of the choirs debut live DVD recording set to take place in May.

“This year we are going to have one of the best DVD recordings ever done in Zimbabwe in May, featuring some of the top local artists and hopefully a couple of international artists as well.

“Though we have a lot of financial demands ahead of the recording, we are working hard to make all ends meet and as we play our part I believe God will also intervene and make our dream a reality,” he added.