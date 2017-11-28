SA’s DJ Shimza headed for Club Pablo’z

SA’s DJ Shimza will be at Club Pablo’z

Pablo’z Club & VIP is has in recent weeks buttressed its status as the premium club in the capital by hosting top brass acts mainly from Mzansi.

This summer alone they have hosted the likes of Heavy K, Nadia Nakai and Prince Kaybee.

Now this very Friday, December 1, revellers are in for a treat as the club hosts another superb DJ from down south and he goes by the name Shimza.

The 25 year old debuted into house music as a DJ in 2003 where he went on to win the Red Square DJ competition in 2006 which lifted his status in the house music arena.

He went on to win the South African Music Conference’s DJ Spin offs Competition, National VO Bertrams “The Next Big Thing”. The highlight of his career came when he won the Gauteng Carnival DJ Competition in 2011. Winning this competition gave him much needed exposure and startup equipment.

He went on to establish and host the prestigious annual “Dj Shimza’s One Man Show” and play in the country’s big concerts including the Spring Fiesta Spring Explosion, Oh Ship and YFM gigs alongside big names like Fresh, Black Coffee and Oskido.

The youngster is expected to set the tone for the clubs festive season.

“As Pablo’z VIP we are really excited to be hosting another amazing act from South Africa. Based on the good vibe set by his fellow countrymen, response to ticket sales has been phenomenal and we encourage all our patrons to buy their tickets in advance,” said club manager, Oceane Skinner.

Tickets are available at the club for $10 and $30 for ordinary and VIP, respectively.

