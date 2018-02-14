Sax lounge, a whole new experience

Saxophone maestro Osbourne PIC: COURTESY OF OSBOURNE

Thinking of where to spend your Friday night this week? Well stop searching and drop by the Sax lounge at The Venue in Avondale.

Brought to you by Osborne, the other arm of the popular three piece band, Jam Signal, the saxophonist is preparing a unique experience as for revellers as he and selected artists bring different elements to the mix in a bid to serenade fans.

“On February 16, we do not want to put up a performance, we want to put up an experience,” said the buoyant Osborne.

“This is going to be something Zimbabweans haven’t felt or seen. We are promising a very unique musical feast.”

On why he chose the various acts his working with he said, “They all bring different elements to the table.

“So we have Melissa who is an amazing vocalist not known by many. My team and I spotted her on social media and reached out to her because we felt she has something to offer the world.

“ProBeatz and Sylent Nqo are my brothers and their unique combination adds a rare flavour to the musical feast we are making.

“Reverb7 has an amazing personality and with the loads of experience he has regards to the music industry, we are learning a lot from him.”

Another special guest on the night is Takura.

“This guy is out of this world and his diversity in unmatched. It will be exciting to see how he performs with just the sax backing him.”

Osborne revealed that in the future they plan to have the sax lounge running on a monthly basis with each session packaged as an episode that will be showcased on YouTube.

On how the sax lounge was birthed he said, “We started the sax lounge in October 2017 and since then we have received overwhelming support. I played cover versions of various trending songs with my sax and posted the videos on social media networks.

“The response was really overwhelming from the fans and I had a poll top find out if I had my own shows would people come and they said yes.

“We staged the initial version in October as I stated earlier and people came out and here we are today on our third installment.”

