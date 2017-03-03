Schingy unmoved by fallout with DJ Towers

Shingirayi Maunganidze known in the music circles as Schingy of Team bhoo PIC: YOUTUBE

Rapper, Schingy has said his Hip-Hop group, Team Bhoo will stand the taste of time regardless of recent reports of tension with former group members, including his long-time friend and music partner, DJ Towers.

Schingy was speaking on Star FM on Thursday during the launch of his single, ‘Tirikufara Nhasi’ on which he features dancehall musician, Maggikal.

Many would recall how Team Bhoo was fronted by Schingy and DJ Towers, with the latter leaving after a fallout with the former.

It all began when Schingy dissed Stunner and was fired from the record label, Rehab Entertainment and this created beef between him and Stunner.

When all this was happening, DJ Towers was on Schingy’s side, but all hell broke loose when the DJ did a mix tape and featured Stunner on a number of tracks, this appeared to be an act of betrayal in the eyes of Schingy.

The young artist however seems unmoved by the drama that led to the fallout with DJ Towers as he says as long as he is there, Team Bhoo will always live.

“Four people started Team Bhoo, but it seems some of my fellow comrades found better things to do and they left. I continued with the brand because I have a vision. So Team Bhoo is still kicking because we never split, but some people just left. But as long as I, the Team Bhoo boss is here, the vision continues,” said Schingy.

Asked if he was recruiting new artists, Schingy said, “Of cause, we are like Manchester City. After they were purchased by wealthy owners who meant business, they started buying expensive players and the same goes with Team Bhoo.”

Schingy further hinted that the fallout between him and Dj towers might have been fuelled by the need to hire expertise to manage Team Bhoo, much to the displeasure of Dj Towers who previously assumed this position.

“Look, we can start a company today and manage it ourselves but as we grow, we need someone with the skills to manage to take over. This is about business and it’s nothing to do with friendship,” he said.