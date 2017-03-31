All is set for Masvingo Music Awards

Andy Brown with a lifetime achievement award PIC: COURTESY OF NEWSVYB.COM

Masvingo will be a hive of activity this Saturday as it hosts the annual, Masvingo Music Awards at the Charles Austin Theatre.

Commenting on this year’s event, Proud Masekesa of P&P Global Marketing Inc. responsible for organising this ceremony called on corporates to support the artists not only during the awards but even beyond when they embark on their music projects.

“The support for the awards is there but it is limited especially after the awards. Companies are just usually looking for the event to advertise but then after an artist has won an award in the category they sponsored, they turn their backs,” said Masekesa.

He assured all interested parties that all was set for the awards and that people should look forward to a standard higher than last year’s.

“People should expect the best because we want to set a benchmark on how awards should be held in Zimbabwe.

“Last year there were cars on stage, people performing with motor bikes and this year a casino will also be provided in the foyer so that people can enjoy after the awards,” he promised.

This year’s edition of the awards will see the departed legendary musician Andy Brown being honoured in the Lifetime achievement award and Uncle Jaunda making it to the nominations list in the best Jazz/ Roots artist.

Musicians will battle it out for the accolades across 16 categories with an extra one falling within the Special Awards region.