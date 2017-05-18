All is set for Miombo Magic but

Ammara performing at Miombo last year. PIC COURTESY OF MIOMBO MAGIC

Only a few days are left before one of the country’s fastest growing musical festivals, Miombo Magic, roars to life in Mazowe.

This sixth edition of the festival is set to run from Saturday May 27 to Sunday May 28 and as is the norm, there is no going back home as people camp out in the thicket of the miombo’s.

Festival director, Gus Le Briepo, says things are shaping up and they are ready to showcase the best of Zimbabwean talent once again.

“Preparations for the festival have gradually gained momentum over the past couple of days and we are pretty excited with the diverse lineup of acts that will be performing on our stage this year,” said Gus.

He however highlighted that the festival which is now staging its sixth edition will be reverting to its two day format.

“Last year we decided to do an experiment and ran the festival in three days and it worked well but due to the costs incurred in running the festival, this year we had to cut back to the original format of just two days.”

As usual there will be an unending flow of musical acts taking turns to serenade the ever frenzied Miombo audience and amongst these will be dendera maestro, Sulumani Chimbetu.

“We are really excited to have Sulu on the lineup this year. He will be performing on Saturday evening and it will also be his birthday, he has promised us a fiery birthday performance.

“Hope Masike will also be back on the Miombo stage with a full band this year, as opposed to her solo set last year.

“We also have some classical acts, hard rock and hip hop from the man himself Tehn Diamond, who will finally be debuting at the festival after failing to do so last year when he had a car breakdown out in Gweru.

“The festival ends on a reggae note with Transit Crew in action and there is no doubt that they will rock the crowd like they did on their debut performance last year.

“So there you have it, there will be something for everyone,” revealed Gus.

Besides the music there will be other entertaining this such as face painting, acrobatics and this year will see an introduction of a cool science museum.

However, Gus also revealed that there would be no Miombo Magic in 2018.

“After six years of staging the festival we have decided to take a break so that we can reconfigure ourselves to avoid having a monotonous run of events. So there will be no Miombo Magic in 2018.

“My partner and I have been running the festival from our own pockets and we don’t want to burn out, hence the decision to not hold the festival in 2018.

“So if you haven’t come through to the festival yet, you better cone through next week or you’ll have to wait till 2019,” revealed Gus.

The main objective of the festival is to fundraise for the development of Christo Bank Primary School and since it’s inception, the festival that runs solely on ticket sales and no external sponsorship has managed to raise $40000 for the school.