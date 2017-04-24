She is Faceless and the baddest

Female ZimDancehall artist Faceless. IMAGE COURTESY OF FACELESS

There is new female Zimdancehall chanter who is poised to shake the movement and get people talking.

Her name is Faceless and her real identity remains a mystery, a stunt that will likely create a lot of interest amongst music enthusiasts.

The fiercely talented 20 year old hails from the sleepy mining town of Bindura in Mashonaland Central.

In an exclusive interview with Zimbojam, Faceless reveals more about herself but remains mum on her identity.

She wears a woolen mask to conceal her face a stunt that reminds us of South African kwaito star, Mzekezeke, our own Dj, Dr. Zobha and internationally acclaimed rapper, Cro, from Germany.

The move by Faceless speaks volumes to the innovation required by one to get noticed and stay relevant in a genre that is fast changing with several yesteryear hit makers sinking into the abyss of oblivion for failing to reinvent themselves and their art.

A witty but boldly speaking Faceless recalled that she started music in October of last year, out of her love for dancehall and that she wants to change the game here in Zimbabwe.

“I bring dance into the hall. I’m a total complete artist,” declares Faceless.

“When I entered the studio wearing my mask, producers were shocked with the voice behind the mask. That to me was a sign of great endorsement on my future. By the time the track ‘Ndovatya’ was released on the Madd chicks riddim, everyone in the dancehall community was talking about me,” she recalls.

Quizzed further on her use of the mask, she said, “Faceless is just art and without the mask there is no Faceless. If I am to send you my picture without the mask it won’t mean anything since that person without mask is not Faceless and this current person in this mask is not a public figure but the mask is.”

In an astonishing response, Faceless says her family has no idea that she is an artist .

“My family gives me all the support in my life as me not Faceless, because no one in my family knows that I’m the person called Faceless if they know this my contract will be cancelled and other auditions will be done to look for another actor for Faceless.”

The artist never takes off her mask in public unless she is not working and has devised a strategic way to maintain her identity concealed which she was not keen to reveal for obvious reasons.

As the industry warms up to the new entry, she has started to get bookings for live shows and pays tribute to the Mbare scene for giving her a chance to showcase at various shows.

However, she bemoans some promoters for unfair business and radio Dj’s whom she says don’t give much support to female artists but she is not deterred.

Faceless is currently riding on the wave of her hit single ‘Gwat’ which has a great video and several music videos including an all female medley video on the ‘No to Abuse Riddim’ produced by UK based, Rockafellaz which decries gender based violence.

She promises more fireworks for music enthusiasts.

Her real name and face may remain a mystery but definitely her voice will reverberate across the entire nation.