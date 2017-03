Shinsoman in his new video Good loving PIC: YOUTUBE

Whilst many were predicting his demise, Shinsoman has bounced back with a hot video featuring Maggikal for the song ‘Good Loving’.

Though the song sounds like a remix of a remix as it takes the tempo and beat of the 1999 re-mastered version of Bob Marley’s ‘Turn your Lights down Low’’ done by Lauryn Hill, the video is just exquisite.