Show us her face Sir Wicknell!

Wicknell Chivhayo poses with his significant other PIC: COURTESY OF SIR WICKNELL

Controversial business man, Wicknell Chivayo has publicly posted yet another picture of him and his lover whose face is yet to be disclosed.

Sir Wicknell posted a picture on his Facebook page, romantically holding a woman who is seen clinging her face to the humongous businessman’s body, leaving her identity nothing short of continued mystery.

“Some women are once in a lifetime ….there is no upgrade after her,” he wrote.

The post was followed by a series of humorous comments with some questioning if his acclaimed lifetime companion was genuine or she was just there for the money.

“Pane rudo here apa kana kuti pakavingwa bag (Is there genuine love or she is just there for the money),” wrote one Stanley Madibha, questioning the authenticity of the relationship, specifically the woman.

“Zvine basa rei nyangwe kana akavinga bag? At least richagara riripo so we are guaranteed a lifetime relationship. Hakuna mukadzi ari normal asingade rugare even wako ndika muvinga nhasi chaiye munosara maku yamwisa vana mamega mukoma akutizai(It doesn’t matter even if she is here for the money, at least it’s there to stay. Any normal woman loves money and if I am to come for your wife right now she will leave you my brother and you will be left to breastfeed your child on your own),” responded Sir Wicknell with a direct claim on how he can get any woman he wants.