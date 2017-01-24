Sick of bond notes? Try Gold…

Karatbars International offering an alternative savings plan

With uncertainty about how Zimbabwe’s economy will be like every morning one wakes up, could saving in gold be the solution?

German based international company, Karatbars International which is already operating in over 120 countries in the world is slowly making inroads into Zimbabwe, offering people an opportunity to save their hard earned cash by converting paper money into 24 karat gold bullion embedded on a card similar to a credit card.

“Karatbars International is a company in Germany that specializes in high quality gold. The CEO has given us an opportunity to acquire physical gold in small quantities starting from one gram up to five grams. We convert paper money into gold to protect ourselves from financial turmoil. Just last week cash gold was launched which is cash that has gold embedded in it,” said Karatbars International affiliate in Zimbabwe, Tinashe Bopoto.

Bopoto added that Karatbars International is still working on opening an office in Zimbabwe but people can start opening their gold savings accounts that can be done all for free online.

“Opening an online gold savings account is totally free and takes a few minutes.

“We currently have over 500,000 affiliates in over 120 countries saving in gold. The company is adding more and more countries to the active countries category as awareness grows,” he added.

The programme comes with a number of packages which include getting one to three grams of gold, getting cash gold, profit cards, discount cards amongst many others.

Bopoto revealed that the progamme has a number of advantages saying, “

People can sell the gold if they want either back to the company or to fellow affiliates around the world.

Pay for goods and services using cash gold and Karatbars

Saving in gold will protect them from financial turmoil

One can leave an inheritance of gold to their children.”

