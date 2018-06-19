Simba Bodyslam Chakare speaks on political dream

Simba Chakare at the Cup Clash PIC: COURTESY OF GUS NHARA

Many were shocked yesterday when pictures of renowned music promoter and entrepreneur, Simba Chakare aka Bodyslam made rounds on social media platforms, revealing that he was running for the office of councilor in Highfield’s Ward 26 as an independent candidate.

Zimbo Jam caught up with the businessman and he shared with us more about his political dream.

“A councilor is the closest politician to his people and sub-constituency. He is a personal contact and voice to the immediate needs of his neighborhood,” said Chakare.

“Ward problems are too personal to the extent that they need immediate attention disregarding bureaucracy and ideology consultations which definitely prolong service delivery hence reluctance of the service provision.”

He revealed that passion and love to see his community blossom and progress has pushed him to contest in this year’s election.

“As a ghetto youth from Highfield, with a passion and love to see my community prosper I am getting involved to promote young people achieve their dreams.

“This is the driving force behind my politics as it pained me and still does pain me a lot to see misuse of our God-given community resources and reluctance on the part of some self-centered politicians and political parties that we as a people of Ward 26 have chosen to lead us on many occasions. It’s time we become involved in our politics and make sober decisions on matters that affect us,” he explained.

He lamented over the poor performance of people who have been ruling the country, particularly those from ZANU PF and the MDC.

“I think that Zimbabwe is used to the politics of ZANU PF and MDC. These parties have been tried and tested as they say in politics. But honestly what have councilors from these political parties brought for us?

“I will speak for my constituency in Ward 26, I can confidently but sadly say that they have only brought the people empty promises, corruption at Town House, dirty water, more sewage, weak council schools, poor roads and other serious problems such as the threats of typhoid and so on.

“We simply want development, we want jobs and we want to retain the Sunshine City status and the glory of our city without being labelled ZANU PF, MDC or whatever else,” he revealed.