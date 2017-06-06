Simba Tagz produces track for Nigerian Star, Mr Eazi

Simba Tagz performing at Shoko Festival 2016. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

2017 is promising to be a big year for Zimbabwean music producer and rapper, Simba Tagz, as he has just hit another big milestone.

Back in February, the young man announced via an Instagram post that he had signed a publishing deal with Universal Music Africa.

Now today, Tagz revealed that he produced a track for Nigerian star, Mr Eazi titled ‘X.O Factor’ which features Nigerian rapper, Dotman.

On how he managed to link up with the star, Simba said, “It is all to do with connections that came through my mixing work. Usually artists refer each other for mixing, or if I’ve done a beat for someone, people ask them who did the beat. So just like after this collaboration, Mr Eazi and I are already trying something out.”

Tagz revealed that the track which has an Afrobeat groove will most likely be released on June 9.

“The last I heard, the track was said to be dropping on 9th June and the video should come through soon, it is being be shot this month,” he revealed.

Besides collaborations with other artists, Tagz has been working on some content for himself.

“My ‘Zvakanaka’ video drops soon, we are just waiting on completing release arrangements with various TV channels.

“I’ve been lacking in the area of videos so this year I’m going to try and top up. We are also working on some new singles to be released soon,” continued Simba.

He also shared with us that though his roots are still in Zimbabwe, South Africa has, as with many other players in Zim’s arts and media industries, been giving him some lucrative work.

“For now I can say I am based in both Zimbabwe and South Africa. It’s easier to work and mix in Zim but South Africa has all of the international traffic.”