Sir Wicknell attacks the poor on valentines

"I cant relate to lazy people.. we dont speak the same language," - Sir Wicknel

Flamboyant businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, launched a venomous attack on poor men who cannot afford to buy their partners gifts during this Valentine’s Day.

Wicknell earlier on Tuesday took to Instagram to advise all women who had not received anything on Valentine’s Day saying they are not supposed to despair or lose hope as he had the capacity to fill in the gap that had been left by their partners.

“My dear sisters if your incompetent, inept, useless, cashless, foolish and broke boyfriends didn’t send you any flowers don’t despair, you can have this beautiful bunch from me your loving brother,” he said.

Chivayo who hardly says anything without mentioning his wealth then went on to advise women to accept change from their poor partners to ones that have the financial muscle and capable of spoiling them on the day of love celebration.

“I say happy Valentine’s Day to you all but my advice is, in life always accept change as inevitable. Please leave that idiot now and come in this direction searching for greener pastures,” he said.

Meanwhile people have responded differently to this post with some saying love and money are separable and others simply expressing anger at the businessman’s post.

“Kutambura haisi mhosva(poverty is not a crime),” wrote one Sir Doug.

“What’s important is not flowers but it is love,” added another reader Keshzzz.

