Slimaz back with new offering

Cast of Tete ne Muroora, L-R Norman, Sandra S.M Chiginya and Amina Chivasa

After dropping his movie ‘The Purse’ last year, award-winning film director, Willard Magombedze aka Slimaz is back with a new online comedy series titled ‘Tete ne Muroora’.

‘This is a story about tete played by Sandra S.M Chiginya who goes to live with her brother (Norman) who has a wife played by Amina Chivasa.

“Tete wants to control everything by telling her brother arikutongwa causing problems in his brother’s relationship. The wife ( muroora) starts retaliating leaving the husband with no option but to try to create a good relationship between the two,” revealed Slimaz.

On what the objective behind the show he said, “As usual l want to think outside the box and people were used to hear vamwene nemuroora battles but hatione zvimwe zvacho like kunetsana kwatete nemuroora.

The series will for now only be released online weekly and Slimaz says he chose this route because the process of getting the show on television is cumbersome.

“The procedures of trying to get your show on television takes time. These days when you come up with an idea you better act on it before someone else does. But, we will continue working on getting it on television. However, during waiting period people will be five minute versions online.

“We deliberately made it short because everyone can afford to watch it using data bundles.

“We will be dropping tge first series this Wednesday on the Slimaz Pro YouTube channel and Facebook page Tete ne Muroora and people can look out for a new episode each week on the same day,” he added.

Magombedze is currently working on a television series called ‘Tunga’ which will be aired on ZTV.