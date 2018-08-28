Something is blooming at Theatre in The Park

Tendai Guzha and Tendaishe Chitima in rehearsal PIC: COURTESY OF THEATRE IN PARK

Rooftop Promotions will premiere its latest production at Theatre in The Park tonight after the successful run of the 2016 play, Lamentations at 12.

Dubbed ‘Bloom Flame Lilly Bloom’, the production is set to give hope to Zimbabweans who have been struggling for a while.

Featuring dance maestro Tendai Guzha and television star, Tendaishe Chitima, the play is set to run till August 30.

“We worked on this play from scratch as a team. Each of us bringing the different ideas we had to the fore and we came up with this production,” said Chitima. “We had research and discussions, exploring different themes trying to establish where we are as a nation and we finally came up with what we believe is an amazing production.”

The elated Chitima who makes her debut performance on the big stage with this production, after finishing her studies back in 2012 said she loves the idea of combining different art forms to tell a story.

“The play is a fusion of your standard theatre acting and dance. By fusing my acting talents and Tendai’s dance skills, the story is told in a captivating and unique way.”

Producer and director of the production, Daves Guzha said this production is all about setting a new narrative.

“When coming up with this production which is the latest production from Rooftop Promotions after the successful Lamentations At 12, we wanted to establish the new role of theatre and the entire creative sector will play since the beginning of the new dispensation which has seen the promotion of freedom of expression,” said Guzha.

“We want to lead a new thinking pattern where we create content that gives a whole new narrative for the nation. Not to say that what happened or is happening must be ignored but let us be a people that dialogue without staying caught up in one space. Let us dialogue and progress the nation.

“We need narratives of hope for Zimbabweans. Narratives that will cause those outside the country to want to come back but even more, those that are still in the country to start dreaming again,” he explained Guzha.