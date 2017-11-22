Songs I listened to after Mugabe resigned

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe PIC: COURTESY OF AFRICANLEADERSHIP.CO.UK

Pre-1980, music was used as an instrument to lead the revolutionary struggle. Whilst the way we push for revolutions has changed over the years, the role of music to aid theÂ process hasn’t.

Yesterday, Zimbabweans were hit with the news that Mugabe resigned – the whole nation broke into a frenzy, and the power of music was showcased.

Whilst others played Jah Prayzahâ€™s Kutonga Kwaro continuously, I have a list of five songs I have on repeat that added fuel to my joy.

Baba Bona â€“ Platinum Prince

Many may not remember this song from 2015, when our President lost his footing at the airport. For me this was a very courageous song to sing in a very repressive time when we could not say what we really want to say about our president.Â He deniedÂ the fact that he meant our president.Â I hope that our new President will allow us to speak our minds. If not we still have a few day until police are active again.

Wasakara â€“ Oliver Mtukudzi

Our musicians talk in riddles sometimes. They have a way of saying things without saying them. Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi is one artist good at this. On his album Bvuma, Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi was the first to highlight for me that our former president was getting old. The album was released way back in 2001 but is still relevant today.

Kutonga Kwaro â€“ Jah Prayzah

Dzemudanga â€“ Winky D

Nyaya dzemudanga hadzipindirwe!!! (Do not interfere with issues of the kraal). Earlier this month we wrote a piece questioning if Winky D was now into politics after he release the controversial Dzemudanga. Just this week, Zanu PF Central Committee member Patrick Chinamasa’s remarks that Zanu PF does not need the opposition in its process and government after all parties and citizens participated in the mass march calling for Mugabe to go is a clear confirmation of the track. As he was simply saying kana dzotungana dzomudanga musapindire!

Mudhara Achauya â€“ Jah Prayzah

Well there is not much say here. As of November 21, 2017 we had no President, no Vice President, no Second Vice President. All I can do is comfort myself because Mudhara Achauyaâ€¦

