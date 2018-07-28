Soul Jah hospitalised again

Soul Jah Love performing at BOFOZ 2016 PIC: T. MANYANGADZE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Dancehall superstar, Soul Jah Love’s health has sadly taken a dip once again.

The chanter missed several bookings last week including one last night in Johannesburg, South Africa.

His management team Rokafellaz Promotions late last night issued a statement, “We would like to announce that Soul Jah Love is unwell.”

“The artiste, a diabetic patient has for the last week been struggling to get on with his normal day to day life as the condition has got the better of him.

Over the last week the artiste has missed shows because of the harsh and unpleasant condition.”

In response to his failure to perform at last night at the 263 Nights event at Club Sankayi in Sandton Johannesburg they had this to say, “We sincerely apologise to all promoters that the artiste has defaulted in the last week as well as the promoter of the Sandton gig.”

Soul Jah Love collapsed last night in Johannesburg after making an effort to fulfil the show but is said to be in a stable condition.

Earlier on he had been released from hospital in Harare where he had been admitted. He missed his first flight and the promoter had to make new flight bookings.

The Sandton show promoter and organiser of the 263Nights events Batsirai Masvinge said, “It was rather disappointing not to have Soul Jah love at 263 Nights, we tried our best for him to come through to the point of booking flights twice yesterday so as to make it up to out fans”.

“We would like to thank our loyal 263 Nights fans who understood and still made the show to go on, in the end we had a good show with about four hundred revellers” said Batsirai

His management admitted that they are now worried about the artiste’s health condition and failure to fulfil booked events which is now causing unrest among promoters fans.

They are also asking Zimbabweans to pray for the speedy recovery of Chibaba as he is affectionately known.

In January last year Soul Jah Love fell ill during a tour of UK forcing him to perform sitting on a wheelchair and later abandoning the show. On his return he sought spiritual assistance from Prophetic Healing and Deliverance’s leader Prophet Walter Magaya and had a miraculous healing after he nearly lost his leg.