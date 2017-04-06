Soul Jah Love denies Magaya bribe

Soul Jah Love during his interview in Capetown PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE

“When they keep saying Soul Jah Love was paid by Magaya they must know they are not talking about me, but they are talking about God my king, sometimes people don’t know what they are doing.”

These were the words of dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love in an interview in South Africa last week, denying speculation that he was bribed by renowned cleric, Walter Magaya, to stage a miracle in which he was healed from a diabetic ulcer which had developed on his leg.

Watch interview below:

The much hyped miracle occurred in December last year at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) church in Waterfalls – the musician rose from a wheelchair and walked after having battled with a leg ulcer for days with doctors having proposed a leg amputation for him.

“We underestimate God’s will, power and grace, and you should know that made me what I am today. If they say I was paid, how much money can they pay for my leg? I don’t sell my soul,” continued mwana waStembeni.

He further aired out regret on his track ‘Minana’ which ironically contradicts the day he came face to face with the miracle, with heavy lines that criticise Zimbabwean prophets.

“I used to mock those people if you listen to some of my tracks like Minana, I put fire on them saying that they were fake prophets but then on that day(of the miracle), it was my turn now to come face to face with the miracle, it was my time,” he said.

Chibaba as he is popularly known has suffered from sugar diabetes for 10 years now and he says that the ulcer should not come as a surprise because it is not the first complication he has had from the chronic condition.

“I have suffered from diabetes for 9-10 years now and it’s not the first time but just that when things reach such a level that’s when you hear people talking, make sure if you say I was paid you are going to say it to God,” he warned.

What has remained fishy and continuously brews the bribe speculation is the fact that from the time of the miracle, the musician has made a few appearances at PHD but in response, he attributed his absence to his tight working schedule.

“If I am going to PHD, I am going to go, if I don’t I don’t. Each day has its own making and sometimes I don’t go to church because I work on weekends but whenever I can I will go,” he said.