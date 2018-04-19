South African acts headline HIFA as Winky D is tested

DRC born musician, now based in South Africa,Tresor will stage his debut performance at HIFA this year PIC: COURTESY OF B SHARP ENTERTAINMENT

The Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) released a snippet of their main programme ahead of the 18th edition of the fiesta running from May 1-6 and it appears South African based bands are leading pack.

Already known to the public, Freshly Ground will be returning to HIFA after a dramatic turn of events that saw them being deported back in 2014. Though they are no longer as trendy as they were when they were deported, they still know how to stage a quality performance.

Joining them will be another act not new to Hararians, that is the amazingly gifted Lira. This will be her first time to perform at the festival. She has in recent years, performed at sold out shows at the 7 Arts Theatre and again she knows how to wow the crowd.

Another act not new to the HIFA main stage, also from South Africa will be the cool boy band, Beatenberg â€“ with memories of their magical show back in 2015 still fresh in the minds of those who watched them, this is one of the biggest shows on the HIFA programme this year.

After serenading folks at last yearâ€™s Victoria Falls Carnival, Tresor will be headed to HIFA with his pop act that has left crowds eating from his hands whenever he performs.

Meanwhile, the Ninja President Winky D who has enjoyed steady growth at the festival, debuting a couple of years back with free shows on the Coca Cola Green stage, to featuring on the main stage alongside big acts, this year he gets an upgrade.

HIFA has decided to give Winky the main stage on May 4 at 10 pm with tickets going for a cool $20.

Itâ€™s time Winky proves he has the crowd that pays as he is known for being the best supporting act in Zimbabwe when they are big shows happening.

His own album launch concert had tickets selling for only $7. It will be interesting to see if he can be able to pull a crowd with tickets going for $20.

For more details regards HIFA shows, the full programme will be released on Monday April 23, so watch this space for more.

