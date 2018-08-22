St John’s crowned World Champions

St John’s College Pipe and Drum Corps was on Saturday crowned World Champions in their division at the just ended Piping and Drumming Competition in Glasgow, Scotland.



There is no higher level of competition than this- the Glasgow Annual Championships are the equivalent of the Olympics for Pipers and Drummers around the world.

“Not only as a community but as a nation we are thrilled with this extraordinary achievement of our boys and their tutors. They dared to dream big and over the past years, not months, set about on their mission to achieve, with single-minded determination, this ultimate prize on a global platform,” read a statement from St John’s College.

The trip would not have been a success had it not been for sponsors such as AMP Meats and Colcom.

The statement continues: “This journey meant hours and hours of practice and endeavor on weekends, holidays, and meant additional hours of rehearsal during very busy individual term schedules for the boys and tutors of the Pipe band.

“We salute the boys, their tutors, and all their supportive parents who have backed this extraordinary journey to Glasgow with hours of fund-raising activities and, more importantly, patient support and love at home. In particular, we pay tribute to Mr. B. Gillam and his excellent Fund Raising Committee.

“This is St. John’s College at its best- let the diligence, demeanor, manners, loyalty and dedication of these boys continue to be an inspiration and an example for us all to emulate.”