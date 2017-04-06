Star FM – the grinch that stole Easter

The StarFM Easter Egg Hunt held at Alexandra Sports Club PIC: COURTESY OF TAFADZWA ZIMOYO

The much hyped StarFM Easter Egg Hunt turned out to be a nightmare experience for most parents and their children, as they accused the ‘Sounding good all the time’ station of not planning the event properly.

In an apology the public broadcaster thanked people for coming but however acknowledged that due to massive turnout they experienced difficulties.

“StarFM would like to thank everyone for coming to the Easter Egg Hunt on the 1st of April 2017 at Alexandra Sport Club. However, because of the massive turnout, there were some unanticipated challenges and we sincerely apologise to those parents and children who were inconvenienced,” read part of a statement published by StarFM.

The parents however would have none of it. Some who responded to the apology posted on Facebook accused the Star FM of being insincere.

One Liz Mutsago responded, “Massive turnout yet…aah each and every one of those kids got a printed $4 ticket, those never ran out. Which means the high turnout was anticipated. ….try another line.”

Alexio Mafunga , a parent that attended the event said, “What a poorly organised and unworthy event which failed to live up to any standard by any measure….Not only was it overpriced, over-advertised, over rated….There was a lot of corruption outside at the car park where I bought the tickets and one wonders where these tickets were obtained…….”

According to parents that attended, the egg hunt did not have hidden enough eggs, as a multitude of children went home without having found any eggs. As part of the alternative entertainment the station put jumping castles and water slides, which had mucky brown water by lunchtime.

In a comment Stewart Chifamba said, “It was so bad my daughter akatoramba hanzi handitambire mumvura ine tsvina iyo we need refund shuwa nxaaaa am so disappointed ne StarFM.” (It was bad even my daughter refused to play in the water saying that she doesn’t play in dirty water)

For live performances, the station only had Fungisai Zvakapano Mashavave.

Another parent, only known as Shez CG pointed out that the station forgot it was a kids event…How many of the kids even know Fungisai? Shez refused to accept StarFM apology, “Apology certainly not accepted!! You could at least given the kids easter eggs even just one!! Forget about hosting such a type of event in the future because NOONE will pitch up! You simply collected people’s money to get in and sit and watch Fungisai perform. Daylight robbery at its best.”