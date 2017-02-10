Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg & Maroon 5 share stage with Mokoomba

Mokoomba on tour in Europe last year PIC: COURTESY OF MOOKOMBA

Though still not known by many here at home in Zimbabwe, the world at large can’t get enough of local Afro fusion band, Mokoomba.

Each year the boys get to scale higher and higher and its sad to see how our government fails to recognise them just like they do when the Warriors go out to battle or when Manyuchi is stinging them like a bee in the ring.

None the less, we who value arts and culture will continue to celebrate the boys till they win that Grammy award!

From making history as the first band from Zimbabwe to perform at the storied Apollo Theatre in 2016, Mokoomba will be sharing the stage with musical legends such as Stevie Wonder, Hugh Masekela, Maroon 5 and George Benson when they perform at the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival slated to run from April 28 to May 7, 2017.

“It is an honour to be selected to perform at a festival headlined by such great acts as Stevie Wonder, Hugh Masekela, George Benson, and Maroon 5 to name a few,” said Mokoomba manager, Marcus Gora.

“This does not put us in the same league with the aforementioned acts, but it will inspire us to keep working hard and to grow so that one day we can also become a headline act,” he added.

Asked what their secret is as they are always growing from strength to strength as the bible reads, Gora responded, “We have no secret apart from working hard, we also have been lucky to have a team that works hard to make sure we get good opportunities to market our music and showcase our talent to a worldwide audience.”

Whilst many local groups are destroyed by ego issues and dishonesty amongst many other nitty-gritty ‘s, Mokoomba has managed to stick together and Gora attributed this to treating each member equally.

“As a unit, we value equality and democracy within our group and have much love and respect for each other. This goes a long way to help us get through the toughest of times,” said Gora.

But before the six member band dazzles tge USA, they had to make an early trip to Europe where they are marketing their new album.

“This week Mokoomba is in Europe for a pre-release tour for our new album, Luyando.”

The tour dates are as follows:

(Date, venue, City, country)

09 Feb: Muffatwerk Ampere – Munich, Germany

10 Feb: Meck Stein – Frick, Switzerland

11 Feb: Treibhaus – Innsbruck, Austria

12 Feb: Moods – Zurich, Switzerland

17 Feb: Global Copenhagen – Copenhagen, Denmark

18 Feb: Moriska Paviljongen – Malmö, Sweden

23 Feb: Lantaren Venster – Rotterdam, Netherlands

24 Feb: MUZIEKPUBLIQUE – Brussels, Belgium