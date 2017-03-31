Steward Bank sponsors Zim Achievers Awards

In a positive development on the imminent Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA), word from the organisers has it that Steward Bank is once again the official sponsor for this year’s edition of the awards.

The ZAA are an annual series of events running in various countries including the United Kingdom, USA and Australia, with the aim of celebrating the achievements of the Zimbabwean diaspora in various disciplines.

This year’s awards have been scheduled to occur in May, August and November in the UK, USA and Australia respectively.

“Steward Bank is once again the official sponsor for the upcoming edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards taking place in United Kingdom, United States and Australia in May, August and November respectively,” read a statement from the organisers.

ZAA chairperson, Conrad Mwanza, commended the continued lucrative relationship with Steward Bank.

“Steward Bank’s involvement with ZAA-UK, ZAA-Australia and ZAA-US only proves our ongoing commitment to building, engaging and supporting Zimbabwean communities around the world,” said Mwanza.

The continued engagement has also been attributed to the similar innovative desires shared by both the ZAA and Steward Bank.

“Steward Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lance Mambondiani, is very thrilled with the partnership between the Bank and the ZAA group. The Bank`s strong innovative core identifies with the ZAA group. The Bank continues to support commendable initiatives by Zimbabweans, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility,” further read the statement.

Meanwhile, Voting is still on for the ZAA UK which are coming to life at Cumberland Hotel in the heart of London and the public can still vote at www.zimachievers.com/uk.