Is it still gospel Mudiwa?

69 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel rapper Mudiwa Hood’s new video, ‘Slaying’ has sparked a heated debate amongst his fans.

Mudiwa released the video last Friday on his Vevo account and it became talk of the town, with some questioning if it shows any resemblance of the gospel of Christ.

The first shot is a fancy blue Bentley being driven in a beautiful driveway towards a huge mansion, much like what anybody would expect to see in a Rick Ross video.

As if that was not enough, a pompous Mudiwa is then seen standing on top of another Mercedes SUV in a clear Cassper Nyovest style and the first question that one will ask is that does gospel as we know it mix with this hip hop culture that Mudiwa is spearheading?

We have witnessed hip hop gospel artists before, the likes of the American Lecrae, but surely unlike in Mudiwa’s video, there are no traces of the flashy lifestyle that is dominating this video.

The objectification of a female character is also another notable thing on the video, with a glamorous woman just adding to the flare of the video sitting beside Mudiwa in the Bentley.

Sex sells and indeed Mudiwa has harnessed this visual concept, but sadly this time around in a gospel song that we would expect to bring a lost soul to salvation.

“Ndini rapper akonzeresa kwese kwese just saying, only rapper ane staera anoslayer while praying (I am the rapper who has sent shockwaves and the only rapper with style),” he preaches.

“Ndikutambwa mumabhawa ndiri muchurch ndakagara (They are playing my music in Pubs while I am in church),” he brags, but a question will be, isn’t the music being played in the exact proper place where it deserves to be played?

Of cause he claims to be in church, but clearly this video qualifies for a pub playlist.

The video continues down the pride roller-coaster, with jewellery, expensive costumes and elite house furniture being given much prominence, well perhaps to motivate people to come to Christ.

People have expressed mixed feelings over the video on social media with some questioning if it is still gospel but others simply accepting the good piece of art from the supposed gospel musician.

Follow the links below and read the comments.



Please Check Out @MudiwaHood Brand New Video. He’s just taken the Zim Hip-hop Game to a Whole New Level. #RESPECT https://t.co/qE22m1lDXK — DJ STAVO™ (@Dj_Stavo) February 3, 2017

My son did it again. Support clean moves👌 https://t.co/h0ePBMH7UM — Uebert Angel (@UebertAngel) February 3, 2017



