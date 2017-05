The gents sizing up to hit the proper notes. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

American accapela group, Street Corner Symphony, might as well been made the closing act for HIFA 2017 as their act was just dazzling and presentation style very unique.

The five member group dropped popular tracks from America and UK and even sampled Soul Jah Love’s ‘Pamamonya Ipapo’.

Tariro NeGitare joined the boys as they did a rendition of her track ‘Chitima’ and the crowd loved it.