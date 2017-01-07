Strictly Come Dancing is back in January 2017

Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse from Strictly Come Dancing 2016. PIC: PROMO IMAGE

DStv viewers will be pleased to note that the new season of the internationally acclaimed television show, Strictly Come Dancing, starts airing tomorrow, January 8, 2017.

The famous British-made television show is now on seasons 14 and this latest season will be showcased on DStv’s BBC Lifestyle (channel 174).

Among the 15 celebrities for this series are singers, actors, newsreaders and sports personalities, and particular interest will be focused on Ed Balls, former UK Labour Party front bencher who lost his parliamentary seat at the last general election.

Among the 15 professional dancers are a selection of new faces, while the judges’ line-up features the panel that has been involved for the past few years: Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli. This will be Goodman’s last participation as head judge, as he indicated last year he would be stepping down from the series after season 14.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkelman, who helmed the show in 2015, will present the show.

The culmination of the show will be the finale, in which the remaining three celebrities and their dance partners will compete to be winners of the Strictly trophy.