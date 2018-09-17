Strive Masiyiwa blasts corrupt officials

Econet Wireless founder, Strive Masiyiwa

Just a few days after Econet Wireless donated $10 million towards fighting cholera pandemic affecting many households in Harare, founder of the company, Strive Masiyiwa has blasted corrupt officials who tried to manipulate the system and make a killing by inflating prices of supplies.

Masiyiwa was responding to a post on his Facebook page when he revealed that he was not happy with the conduct of the officials.

He added that he will be naming and shaming them soon on the same platform.

Find the link to the post below:

