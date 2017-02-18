Stunner beaten up

Stunner with Tman of Mt Zion

Embattled Hip Hop star Stunner was admitted to hospital last night following an ambush and attack on him as he was leaving Volt a club in Harare where he had just performed.

Assailants and the motive behind the attack are still unknown. This comes on the heels of his nasty fall out with former wife Olinda Chapel who just returned to the UK.

Interesting enough the alleged attackers did not take anything from the victim who was left badly wounded.

His whereabouts are being withheld at the moment for his safety as he receives treatment. It could not be ascertained by the time of publication if the case had been reported to the police yet.

Zimbojam will keep you posted on the plot as it thickens.