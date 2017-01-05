Stunner caught cheating, wife goes live on Facebook in suicidal rant

Stunner and Olinda pictured at the launch of his album, "If I Die Tonight," last year. PIC: MUSH VISUALS

Stunner’s wife, Olinda Chideme, went live on Facebook this afternoon in a suicidal rant after she found evidence of Stunner apparently cheating on her at their matrimonial home while she was away.

Stunner and Olinda were married in April last year.

Towards the end of the video, which was later deleted off Facebook but is now available on Youtube and is cirulating widely on WhatsApp, Olinda said she was tired and would end it today, ” Well, you’ve destroyed me to the last and it’s going to end here today…”

Here are excerpts from the 14 minute rant:

“The world told me that Stunner was an ass… but I supported this man, I stood by him, I protected him. I threw that album launch for him. I flew in Sir Ford… And then what do I get in return. All this time being ridiculed on the Internet. Being told she’s fat, she’s what not, she’s what not. But I stood by him… for him to hurt me like this.

This man never had a headboard. This is me buying a $3,000 suite kuti tirare on a comfotable place… well today is the day. I am going to let all my dirty laundry hang. Ndirikuzviburitsa zvese, how this man has treated me bad. Within a month, munhu anga adhumirisa a $40,000 car yandakatenga inini for his birthday. I could not even come out and say I had bought my husband a car because the day I bought that car for him is the day my mother died… I paid for that car. I paid for the Audi he was driving. I paid for the Lexus, and that was a limited edition, ISF, I paid for the Mercedes that he’s driving right now.

I want to hurt this guy where it huts the most, because he is out there pretending kuti life yake is all good. This guy could not even afford to pay his rent. Anga asina kana sofa, kana chii, and then he does this to me, blaming me, kuti I am the problem. I’ve got voice notes when he’s texting me, telling me I can’t be this rapper with the fattest girl in the club, nhasi I am the fattest girl in the club. I went for cosmetic surgery three or four weeks ago and I almost died because of this man. I almost died trying to make him happy, and I get this in return.

‘This guy could not even afford to pay his rent. Anga asina kana sofa kana chii… and then he does this to me… you guys don’t feel my pain. Hamusi kunatsonzwa kurwaziwa kwangu, because you are clueless, you are clueless… that he would do shit like this kwandiri, and blame it on me to make matters worse.

I have been paying school fees for his daughter, ndichibhadarira mwana to go to a good school. I looked after that girl like I was looking after my own kids and then I get this in return. This man treats me like I am nothing. He treats me like I am shit. My own family went against me, to a point where most of them don’t even speak to me because of this man.

Right… this man wants to destroy my life… Well, you’ve destroyed me to the last and it’s going to end here today and I’m tired. I am tired of this man. I am tired of him. I am tired. This is not about being a celebrity, or anything. This is real life. This is real life. You think this is attention seeking, this is anything? Have you ever had anybody treat you like this?