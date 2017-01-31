Stunner releases controversial track

Stunner performing in Harare PIC: ZIMBABWE24SEVENNEWS,BLOGSPOT.COM

Controversial rapper, Stunner is putting the past behind him and moving on with his career.

Commenting on a new song he has just released, Stunner apologised to his fans for the delays caused by subliminal things he was not at liberty to mention in details.

“New music. 2017 starts now, sorry for the delays we faced beginning of the year,” said Stunner.

The 10-minute track is titled, ‘Did It On My Own’ and it features Sean Focus.

What a title to a song considering what happened in his life just a few weeks ago. It is public knowledge that his wife Olinda Chapel went live on Facebook claiming that she financed most of Stunners fancy lifestyle and even his musical career.

Now could this track, ‘Did It On My Own’, be a reply to these allegations as part of it says, “The last G ndini rapper weku pedzisira, Wanzwa song iyi verse rekugimisira. Haisi song yekutuka ndichinyadzisira semwana agutisisa career yangu ndakazviitira…”

Or he is just spitting rhymes and addressing his hatters?

“Ndapinda verse rechipiri kunge Tuesday, He say he better than me? April fools days. I got the source, hamudye rice kana ini ndisipo, big brand. Ndakapihwa endorsement,” rhymed Stunner.

Whichever the case may be and giving credit where it’s due, the track is very good. It was mixed and mastered well. The chorus is on point and Chideme just ‘Stunnered’ the whole track with a combination of deep lyrics and unique rhymes. Even he cannot wait for people to listen to it

“Musavhairirwe nevepa next door. Bata ngoma richiri fresh iri,” posted Stunner on his Facebook page.

