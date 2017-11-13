Stunner still a force to be reckoned with

Zimbabwean Hip Hop maestro, Stunner PIC: COURTESY OF STUNNER

Stunner is one of the most controversial artists of our time but in the midst of all his shenanigans, it appears he is still a force in hip hop as he has been nominated for three awards at the 2017 Zim Hip Hop Awards.

Though his album ‘Stray Bullet’ didn’t get a lot of traction as compared to his previous works, he still managed to get nominated, silencing critics who claim his glory days are over.

Below is the full list of nominees ahead of the awards ceremony to be held in Bulawayo on December 9.

Best Male

Stunner Mudiwa Mc Chita TehnÂ Diamond Myk Pimp POY

Best Female

Trae Yung Kikky Bad Ass Kara (Jecha Koso) Misa Ckays Whitney Cash Natasha Muz

Best Collaboration

Tehn Ft Thaiwanda – No Stress Poy Ft Splits Loui – Get Out The Way Mr Kata â€“ Zunguza Remix Myk Pimp Ft Jnr Brown Trk – Get Mine Tulk Munny Ft Sinbad Take FizzoÂ Female Bhuru Paranoia Mc Chita â€“ Uptown Tsotsi

Best Hip-Hop Group

Kaygee 40 & shugeta Dollar Sign Music Mula Nation BGS Few Kings The Mafia

Best Producer

Quazor Take Fizzo Dj Krimz Beatz P2daoh Mclyne Beats Verseless

Best New Comer

Muse Floppy X P Mula Tulk Munny Marcus Mafia R Peels

Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop

Hip Hop 263 – Naboth Rizzla Team Big Family Zvanhuwa Fashion Collection Volt

Best Album

Poy â€“ Short Cuts To Heaven Stunner â€“ Stray Bullet Tulk Munny – Chepa Jecha Noble Styles â€“ Better Than Your Album R Peels – Zviri Eva Beautiful Few Kings â€“ Feeling Aint Fear

Best Promoter

Thorne Naboth Rizzla Preezo Zimboy Boss Chenge

Best Diaspora

Mab Rich Forbes Brucella Wamambo Hillzy Gt Beats

Best Club DJ

Raydiz Tk beatz Dj Krimz Beatz Dj Srew Dj Kead Wikead

Best Gospel Act

T1nda Caespido Mudiwa Kaygee40 & shugeta J Soldier Lil Megaz

Best Dance Crew

Super Geeks Mega Tronz Empire Explosion

Best Underground

Four Beat Fam H Files FYP Dakid Verse Indigo Saint

BestÂ Media â€“ ONLINE

Keep It Real Fridays Ritchers Blog FoKus Lounge 263 The Zim Tainment

Best media â€“ T.V

Onvi Tv Naboth Rizzla Hip Hop 263

Best mediaÂ â€“JOURNALIST

Masimba Biyasi (dakid Verse) Zim Rap Cities Tanaka Musanhi – Zim Rap Cities Bongani Ndlovhu – Chronicle Kennedy Navaya – Standard Tariro Zinyemba – Hmetro

Best Alternative

HubbyÂ Blakes 8L Simba Tagz Coco Master

Song Of The Year

Guluva 7 – Ngena Ka1 Tehn DiamondÂ – No Stress Mc Chita – Uptown tLTsotsi Briss mbada â€“Â King Solomon. Muse -100 bars Tulk Munny â€“ Tsika Jive

Video Of The Year

T1nda – Majarakara Takura – Kamushekero Poy – Higher Tehn Diamond – No Stress Mudiwa â€“ Slaying Marcques – Manga Muripi

Best Hip Hop Hustle.

Naboth Rizzla Clyde Banks Dj Towers Mudiwa Takura Mr Kata

Best Hip Hop Verse

GuluvaÂ – Ngena Ka1 Verse 1 Sharky – No No NoÂ By DexterBaysiq Verse 3 Briss Mbada – GayaÂ By Marques MafiaÂ Verse 3 Jnr Brown – Boys Dzetonaz By Kikky Verse Mc Chita – Uptown TsotsiÂ Verse 1 GzeÂ – ChamunorwaÂ Â VerseÂ 1

Best Radio DJ

Pd & Lady K Mox Promethious Emmitty Smooth Lampy & Kritic Thorne La Roq

Peoples Choice

T-Gonzi Jnr Vrown DJ Towers Floppy X Stunner Mudiwa Takura POY Kikky Bad Ass Muse

