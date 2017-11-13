Stunner still a force to be reckoned with

Stunner is one of the most controversial artists of our time but in the midst of all his shenanigans, it appears he is still a force in hip hop as he has been nominated for three awards at the 2017 Zim Hip Hop Awards.
Though his album ‘Stray Bullet’ didn’t get a lot of traction as compared to his previous works, he still managed to get nominated, silencing critics who claim his glory days are over.
Below is the full list of nominees ahead of the awards ceremony to be held in Bulawayo on December 9.
Best Male
- Stunner
- Mudiwa
- Mc Chita
- TehnÂ Diamond
- Myk Pimp
- POY
Best Female
- Trae Yung
- Kikky Bad Ass
- Kara (Jecha Koso)
- Misa Ckays
- Whitney Cash
- Natasha Muz
Best Collaboration
- Tehn Ft Thaiwanda – No Stress
- Poy Ft Splits Loui – Get Out The Way
- Mr Kata â€“ Zunguza Remix
- Myk Pimp Ft Jnr Brown Trk – Get Mine
- Tulk Munny Ft Sinbad Take FizzoÂ Female Bhuru Paranoia
- Mc Chita â€“ Uptown Tsotsi
Best Hip-Hop Group
- Kaygee 40 & shugeta
- Dollar Sign Music
- Mula Nation
- BGS
- Few Kings
- The Mafia
Best Producer
- Quazor
- Take Fizzo
- Dj Krimz Beatz
- P2daoh
- Mclyne Beats
- Verseless
Best New Comer
- Muse
- Floppy X
- P Mula
- Tulk Munny
- Marcus Mafia
- R Peels
Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop
- Hip Hop 263 – Naboth Rizzla
- Team Big Family
- Zvanhuwa Fashion Collection
- Volt
Best Album
- Poy â€“ Short Cuts To Heaven
- Stunner â€“ Stray Bullet
- Tulk Munny – Chepa Jecha
- Noble Styles â€“ Better Than Your Album
- R Peels – Zviri Eva Beautiful
- Few Kings â€“ Feeling Aint Fear
Best Promoter
- Thorne
- Naboth Rizzla
- Preezo
- Zimboy
- Boss Chenge
Best Diaspora
- Mab
- Rich Forbes
- Brucella
- Wamambo
- Hillzy
- Gt Beats
Best Club DJ
- Raydiz
- Tk beatz
- Dj Krimz Beatz
- Dj Srew
- Dj Kead Wikead
Best Gospel Act
- T1nda
- Caespido
- Mudiwa
- Kaygee40 & shugeta
- J Soldier
- Lil Megaz
Best Dance Crew
- Super Geeks
- Mega Tronz Empire
- Explosion
Best Underground
- Four Beat Fam
- H Files
- FYP
- Dakid Verse
- Indigo Saint
BestÂ Media â€“ ONLINE
- Keep It Real Fridays
- Ritchers Blog
- FoKus
- Lounge 263
- The Zim Tainment
Best media â€“ T.V
- Onvi Tv
- Naboth Rizzla Hip Hop 263
Best mediaÂ â€“JOURNALIST
- Masimba Biyasi (dakid Verse) Zim Rap Cities
- Tanaka Musanhi – Zim Rap Cities
- Bongani Ndlovhu – Chronicle
- Kennedy Navaya – Standard
- Tariro Zinyemba – Hmetro
Best Alternative
- HubbyÂ Blakes
- 8L
- Simba Tagz
- Coco Master
Song Of The Year
- Guluva 7 – Ngena Ka1
- Tehn DiamondÂ – No Stress
- Mc Chita – Uptown tLTsotsi
- Briss mbada â€“Â King Solomon.
- Muse -100 bars
- Tulk Munny â€“ Tsika Jive
Video Of The Year
- T1nda – Majarakara
- Takura – Kamushekero
- Poy – Higher
- Tehn Diamond – No Stress
- Mudiwa â€“ Slaying
- Marcques – Manga Muripi
Best Hip Hop Hustle.
- Naboth Rizzla
- Clyde Banks
- Dj Towers
- Mudiwa
- Takura
- Mr Kata
Best Hip Hop Verse
- GuluvaÂ – Ngena Ka1 Verse 1
- Sharky – No No NoÂ By DexterBaysiq Verse 3
- Briss Mbada – GayaÂ By Marques MafiaÂ Verse 3
- Jnr Brown – Boys Dzetonaz By Kikky Verse
- Mc Chita – Uptown TsotsiÂ Verse 1
- GzeÂ – ChamunorwaÂ Â VerseÂ 1
Best Radio DJ
- Pd & Lady K
- Mox
- Promethious
- Emmitty Smooth
- Lampy & Kritic
- Thorne La Roq
Peoples Choice
- T-Gonzi
- Jnr Vrown
- DJ Towers
- Floppy X
- Stunner
- Mudiwa
- Takura
- POY
- Kikky Bad Ass
- Muse