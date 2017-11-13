Featured, Music

Stunner still a force to be reckoned with

Zimbo Jam Network
Stunner launches Stray Bullet PIC: COURTESY OF STUNNER
Zimbabwean Hip Hop maestro, Stunner PIC: COURTESY OF STUNNER

Stunner is one of the most controversial artists of our time but in the midst of all his shenanigans, it appears he is still a force in hip hop as he has been nominated for three awards at the 2017 Zim Hip Hop Awards.

Though his album ‘Stray Bullet’ didn’t get a lot of traction as compared to his previous works, he still managed to get nominated, silencing critics who claim his glory days are over.

Below is the full list of nominees ahead of the awards ceremony to be held in Bulawayo on December 9.

Best Male

  1. Stunner
  2. Mudiwa
  3. Mc Chita
  4. TehnÂ  Diamond
  5. Myk Pimp
  6. POY

Best Female

  1. Trae Yung
  2. Kikky Bad Ass
  3. Kara (Jecha Koso)
  4. Misa Ckays
  5. Whitney Cash
  6. Natasha Muz

Best Collaboration

  1. Tehn Ft Thaiwanda – No Stress
  2. Poy Ft Splits Loui – Get Out The Way
  3. Mr Kata â€“ Zunguza Remix
  4. Myk Pimp Ft Jnr Brown Trk – Get Mine
  5. Tulk Munny Ft Sinbad Take FizzoÂ  Female Bhuru Paranoia
  6. Mc Chita â€“ Uptown Tsotsi

Best Hip-Hop Group

  1. Kaygee 40 & shugeta
  2. Dollar Sign Music
  3. Mula Nation
  4. BGS
  5. Few Kings
  6. The Mafia

Best Producer

  1. Quazor
  2. Take Fizzo
  3. Dj Krimz Beatz
  4. P2daoh
  5. Mclyne Beats
  6. Verseless

Best New Comer

  1. Muse
  2. Floppy X
  3. P Mula
  4. Tulk Munny
  5. Marcus Mafia
  6. R Peels

Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop

  1. Hip Hop 263 – Naboth Rizzla
  2. Team Big Family
  3. Zvanhuwa Fashion Collection
  4. Volt

Best Album

  1. Poy â€“ Short Cuts To Heaven
  2. Stunner â€“ Stray Bullet
  3. Tulk Munny – Chepa Jecha
  4. Noble Styles â€“ Better Than Your Album
  5. R Peels – Zviri Eva Beautiful
  6. Few Kings â€“ Feeling Aint Fear

Best Promoter

  1. Thorne
  2. Naboth Rizzla
  3. Preezo
  4. Zimboy
  5. Boss Chenge

Best Diaspora

  1. Mab
  2. Rich Forbes
  3. Brucella
  4. Wamambo
  5. Hillzy
  6. Gt Beats

Best Club DJ

  1. Raydiz
  2. Tk beatz
  3. Dj Krimz Beatz
  4. Dj Srew
  5. Dj Kead Wikead

Best Gospel Act

  1. T1nda
  2. Caespido
  3. Mudiwa
  4. Kaygee40 & shugeta
  5. J Soldier
  6. Lil Megaz

Best Dance Crew

  1. Super Geeks
  2. Mega Tronz Empire
  3. Explosion

Best Underground

  1. Four Beat Fam
  2. H Files
  3. FYP
  4. Dakid Verse
  5. Indigo Saint

BestÂ  Media â€“ ONLINE

  1. Keep It Real Fridays
  2. Ritchers Blog
  3. FoKus
  4. Lounge 263
  5. The Zim Tainment

Best media â€“ T.V

  1. Onvi Tv
  2. Naboth Rizzla Hip Hop 263

Best mediaÂ  â€“JOURNALIST

  1. Masimba Biyasi (dakid Verse) Zim Rap Cities
  2. Tanaka Musanhi – Zim Rap Cities
  3. Bongani Ndlovhu – Chronicle
  4. Kennedy Navaya – Standard
  5. Tariro Zinyemba – Hmetro

Best Alternative

  1. HubbyÂ  Blakes
  2. 8L
  3. Simba Tagz
  4. Coco Master

Song Of The Year

  1. Guluva 7 – Ngena Ka1
  2. Tehn DiamondÂ  – No Stress
  3. Mc Chita – Uptown tLTsotsi
  4. Briss mbada â€“Â  King Solomon.
  5. Muse -100 bars
  6. Tulk Munny â€“ Tsika Jive

Video Of The Year

  1. T1nda – Majarakara
  2. Takura – Kamushekero
  3. Poy – Higher
  4. Tehn Diamond – No Stress
  5. Mudiwa â€“ Slaying
  6. Marcques – Manga Muripi

Best Hip Hop Hustle.

  1. Naboth Rizzla
  2. Clyde Banks
  3. Dj Towers
  4. Mudiwa
  5. Takura
  6. Mr Kata

Best Hip Hop Verse

  1. GuluvaÂ  – Ngena Ka1 Verse 1
  2. Sharky – No No NoÂ  By DexterBaysiq Verse 3
  3. Briss Mbada – GayaÂ  By Marques MafiaÂ  Verse 3
  4. Jnr Brown – Boys Dzetonaz By Kikky Verse
  5. Mc Chita – Uptown TsotsiÂ  Verse 1
  6. GzeÂ  – ChamunorwaÂ Â  VerseÂ  1

Best Radio DJ

  1. Pd & Lady K
  2. Mox
  3. Promethious
  4. Emmitty Smooth
  5. Lampy & Kritic
  6. Thorne La Roq

Peoples Choice

  1. T-Gonzi
  2. Jnr Vrown
  3. DJ Towers
  4. Floppy X
  5. Stunner
  6. Mudiwa
  7. Takura
  8. POY
  9. Kikky Bad Ass
  10. Muse
Previous ArticleNext Article
Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are human by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.
%d bloggers like this: