Stunner’s girlfriend pregnant

Dion and Stunner arriving at Alliance. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

The big shark, Stunner not only launched his brand new album, ‘Stray Bullet’, at Alliance Francaise last night but also revealed to the world his pregnant girlfriend, Dion Chasa.

Stunner arrived at the venue clad in a stunning black and white outfit in the company of Dion who was dressed in an immaculate red dress that showed off her baby bump.

Rumor has it that the controversial rapper will be going to pay lobola sometime this month.

Meanwhile, Stunner put up a stellar performance at the launch spiced up by his live band, Shabach.

They dropped four tracks from the new album which comes loaded with nine tracks, and the entire auditorium got lit.

People loved the tracks, particularly ‘Mune Mari Here’ on which he features dancehall one hit wonder kid, Boom Beto.

The track sees Stunner fusing his venomous punch lines with the traditional jerusarema groove – whilst performing the track, the rapper broke out into some crazy dance moves much to the amusement of the audience.

Other tracks that have potential to go big are ‘My Lady’, ‘Akarohwa Mari’ and the title track ‘Stray Bullet’.

The launch was attended by fellow artists, young entrepreneurs and socialites.