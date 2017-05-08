Subdued end to HIFA

Habib and Tuku performing at HIFA. PIC: L. ARRONI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

There was always that feeling the magical moment would come but it just never materialised.

Dropping one track after the other for over 60 minutes, with some guest artists joining him on the ZOL main stage for the closing show, Habib Koite was very musically astute but his act lacked the zing that a HIFA closing show carries.

Again we reiterate, the band came through with some very unique musical vibes which were really palatable but there was a bit of a disconnection with some audience members through the progression of the performance.

The atmosphere in the arena was not as electric as was the case when Habib’s fellow countryman, Salif Keita shutdown HIFA in 2015.

For instance the collaborations for Salif were just on point, he featured mbira princess, Hope Masike adding spice to his already lit set.

As for Habib, the concert curator got it a bit wrong. The collaboration with students from Music Crossroads Trust was just off.

The crowd failed to connect and Habib became more of a passenger than an active member of the act when the students invaded the stage.

Tuku then popped up after the students and was received by the audience with some cheers but those quickly faded away as again the collaboration with Habib failed to change the tempo of the performance.