Sungura with swagg, Kambo boys drop a fresh one

Kambo Boys all swagged up in their sungura video 'Sweet Larisa' PIC: YOUTUBE.COM

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Most Sungura musicians usually start off as low class people, down to earth and possibly coming from a dusty marginalized village.

But rising Sungura group, Kambo Boys, has changed the narrative and redefined the Sungura perception with a masterpiece video that comes nothing short of flamboyance and class.

Mansions, Ferraris and Rolls Royce’s just about describe this fancy offering titled “Sweet Larissa”, a six minute expedition that rides not only on amazing vocals and instrumentals, but also on bling.

“Sungura is the definition of good music, it’s all real with live instruments, you play a guitar to anyone they will appreciate it sooner or later,” said the group’s spokesperson, Frank Brians.

“It’s yet to be fully promoted on an international level and this is why we chose to do it (video) so that we can do something that no one else is doing,” added Brians.

Unlike the junky videos that we sometimes see from Sungura musicians with vague story lines, this video has a clear story line packaged in vivid visuals that even a deaf person can comprehend.

A boy in love with a girl, taking romantic strolls, driving beautiful cars and sucking all the joy that life has to offer, the story is as simple as that.

Many still recall ‘Melo’ another cool video they dropped last year, but with this new one, the boys have remained firm in proving that they are mature especially with new projects looming.

“We are ready to drop our debut album this year and plans are underway for us to perform on home soil.

“We are just finalising on a few logistics and this will be our first show at home,” revealed Brians.

Of cause as anyone would expect, this Clive Mono Mukundu production is a haven of good sounding instrumentals and most importantly, aided with world class cinematography that one would see in a modern Chris Brown or John Legend Video.

Watch it below: