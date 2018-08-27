Sweet, sexy Shekinah slays Zim

Shekainah in action at ZB Sports Club. PIC: ZIMBOJAM.COM

Multi-award winning South African act, Shekinah dazzled the over 2000 people who gathered at the ZB Sports Club on Saturday for the August installment of Unplugged Zimbabwe.

There was a lot of anticipation ahead of the â€˜Differentâ€™ singers debut performance in the country and she gave the audience just what they were longing for â€“ a sexy, sweet but very short performance.

Dropping hit after hit off her latest album â€˜Rose Goldâ€™, accompanied by a number of singles, Shekinah got the crowd jumping from the start to the end of her performance.

However, the crowd was left begging for more when the biggest winner at the 2018 South African Music Awards walked off the stage after less than 30 minutes.

At first people thought it was a break of some sort, and the â€˜Suitedâ€™ hit maker was actually going to make a return.

But to the shock of many, she was done. Her band members started packing their stuff and up came one of the hosts on the night, Power FMâ€™s Butterphly, announcing that indeed she was done.

Seeing she was done, a number of people started leaving the venue with some complaining that they been shortchanged and some saying that Shekinah had a few songs so they expected a short performance.

None the less, the Unplugged Zimbabwe brand got a mega boost as revelers start the ever busy summer season in the capital, regardless of the shortness of Shekinahâ€™ performance.

The quality and uniqueness of the environment it creates is still unmatched by all players in the entertainment sector â€“ giving it a guaranteed clientele.

Local acts also did well on the stage with reigning king of the airwaves on ZiFM Stereo, Asaph getting the crowd jumping to his hip hop vibe.

Buhle dazzled the happy crowd with her sweet vocals. Whilst, Magitare Live and Those Guys Vacho got the party started with some nice Afrocentric jams.