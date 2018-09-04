Sylent Nqo ripe & ready

Sylent dazzling the crowd with his soulful delivery at the Solo Fest.

Our first encounter with Sylent was at Churchill School â€“ clad in his purple blazer and playing the lead marimba to the delight of his fellow schoolmates, parents and teachers.

For a while Sylent vanished, only to pop up at the Book Cafe as an average guitarist for various bands including the barefoot goddess, Ammara Brown.

From there he worked hard becoming known for snapping his guitar strings every time his in action at the cafe.

After about two years, he was now turning heads. Whenever he would play the guitar even in another personâ€™s band, revelers would marvel at his dexterity.

With a couple of friends, they formed the group â€˜Heavyweights’ which caused a stir at the 2016 Miombo Magic Festival. People could not get enough of them but the organisers had to end the set to accommodate other acts.

In the midst of all this growth, Sylent was developing his solo career. One of his challenges though was singing.

His guitar skills were getting better with each performance â€“ boosted by playing with international acts on platforms such as HIFA and coming out tops in Hollywood at the World Championships of Performing Arts, his vocals were terrible.

But as they say practice makes perfect, the young lad kept working and things began to change. He mastered his voice and knew what works for him and today his unstoppable.

The guitar sangoma as he is known in the music circles now has a number of good quality singles doing well on radio.

His recent performance at the Solo Fest hosted by Dr. Tuku at Pakare Paye left many in awe.

The sincerity in his voice captures the mind provoking thoughts in those that listen to him.

His act was at par as that of headline act Zahara as well as the sensational Berita.

Now working on his debut album, one can only expect nothing but a masterpiece from the youngster who has potential to blow up and become an icon on the continent.