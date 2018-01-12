Tahle collaborates with Jah Prayzah on new single

Tahle ft Jah Prayzah - Give me more

15 SHARES Share Tweet

The first lady of Military Touch Movement, Tahle is set to release a new single ‘Give me more’ on which she features Jah Prayzah.

The track dropping on Monday January 15 will also come with a video which was shot in South Africa.

“I am really excited about the track. The plan is always the same for me, to represent my people through music. Also to ensure that what ever project I’m doing is speaking to someone who seeks to achieve the same or even greater,” said an elated Tahle.

On why the release was delayed considering the track was ready as far back as August she said, “Timing is everything, you know the Dzinza team isn’t a one man band so as a team we were ensuring that at the end of the day we release a product that people will enjoy.”

She also revealed that she will probably be collaborating with Jah in the near future.

“Hopefully we will collaborate. What I’ve learnt is its actually easier doing collabs with more artists than just two. The energy between the two must be spot on for the music to flow. And chemistry is more of a matter of patience.”

On how it was working with Jah on the video she said, “It was quite interesting for me as the song is a love song. I often found myself in hilarious situations where I was just failing to act the part.Â Nevertheless it was a very eye opening experience.”

Tahle also revealed she would be more visible in 2018.

“People will see lots more of me this year, whether it be in concert or new releases. I’m just really pumped up for this year.”

Like this: Like Loading...