Tahle ready to rock ‘n’ roll

Military Touch Movement First lady Tahle. PIC: COURTESY OF MTM

The first lady of Military Touch Movement (MTM)Tahle is set to stage her debut solo gig at Alliance Francaise this Saturday December 2.

Many only know her from the MTM anthem ‘Chekeche’ as she shows off her vocal prowess, slaying them high notes as if its a walk in the park.

The young lady who has been working super hard over the courseÂ of the year has gradually matured and is now ready to launch her solo career.

“I am really excited and a little nervous at the same time. But I’m so thankful for the support from other artists who have been cheering me on, which gives me great confidence,” said Tahle telling Zimbo Jam how she felt ahead of her debut solo gig.

On what her fans can look forward to on Saturday she said, “Because I am seeking to cater for a diverse audience, I have arranged a set that will excite your lovers of house and jazz music, as well as your traditional and contemporary folks.

“Having amazing people such as Intondo (Bright Shumba), who have played with legends that I admire with all my heart such as Dr Mtukudzi as part of my set is another aspect to look out for.

“Also not forgetting the amazing jembe duo, Afrocentric, as well as mbira songstress Ammie Jamanda.”

Tahle says she is going all out with a full band experience on Saturday night.

Regards playing her own music or doing covers she said its a mixed bag.

“What’s going to make this show so special is people are going to hear music that is in the pipeline and I’m hoping this will leave them craving for more of the Tahle_we_Dzinza sound.”

Asked when she will be dropping an album and how MTM has helped her she said, “Regards the album, I’m working on it. But my focus right now is singles, once the appetite for my music has grown, I’ll serve the whole cake.

“MTM gave me a launch pad. It has provided me with accelerated learning on how this industry really works. I am grateful for that.”

