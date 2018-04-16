Takura does it as someone surely had to!

King Takura performing at his album launch. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

While the growth of Zim hip hop has remained stunted in the past five years â€“ one factor that has remained constant Â for the past three years is the growth of Â award-winning rapper Takura.

The lad has steadily built his name in the game, dropping two EPâ€™s along the way and now he successfully launched his debut album â€˜Some Had to Do itâ€™ at Club 1+1 on Friday night.

This was the venue that dancehall singer, Killer T had used to launch his third album exactly a week earlier â€“ and though the Chairman had more numbers than Takura, the good vibe was maintained.

The supporting acts on Takura’s big night who included Stunner, Junior Brown, Trevor Dongo and Kiki BadAss were very much on point â€“ each of them staging top drawer performances.

Takura was received by deafening screams and cheers from fans and his set which featured a live band took off to a great start as he sampled some olden goldies mixed with his new material.

Though there were some challenges with his band leading the rapper to cut them out on two occasions, the performance was solid as the fans danced and sang along to each track.

