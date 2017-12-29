Takura ends year with a bang but dumps hip hop

Hit maker Takura drops a festive season special

Forget what came out from the 2017 Zim Hip Hop awards, Takura is one of Zimbabwe’s illest hip hop acts currently and with or without the awards, this year, the ‘Kamushekero’ hit maker keeps shining!



After dropping his debut five track EP last year, ‘Stripped’ Takura has become a household name in the industry and he is not looking to take his foot off the pedal anytime soon as he has released another buzzing EP, ‘Relationship Goals’.

However, on this project, the ‘Mungandidii’ singer dumped hip hop.

“The brand new five track EP which addresses all issues to do with the love and relationships was produced by Anashe Media Group’s, Youngnash,” revealed Anashe Media Group in a statement.

“The EP features no Hip Hop tracks as Takura said he wanted to explore different genres and tapped Youngnash for this special year end project,” further read the statement.

Youngnash did a remarkable job delivering Afrobeat and RnB productions with Takura expertly complementing the instrumentals with some splendid vocals.

The five tracks are: African Chicca/Melanin Popping, Mai mwana, I want you, Hold on to your love (feat IARE), and Usayende.

Take a listen to the tracks here:

