Tamy off to Oslo!

Zimbabwean song bird off to Oslo PIC: COURTESY OF OPTIMASS ART

Afro pop sensation, Tamy is set to perform at the Oslo Afro Arts Festival in Norway from August 21-26, 2018.



The gig was facilitated by Shoko Festival, Zimbabwe’s premier urban arts festival.

“The exchange programme is part of Shoko Festival’s thrust to promote cutting edge young urban Zimbabwean artists by building international touring circuits and promoting collaboration with Oslo Afro Arts Festival (OAAF),” read a statement from Shoko Festival.

The exchange programme will also see Norwegian band, Awesomnia, collaborate with Tamy and perform at this year’s Shoko Festival in Harare set for September 28-30.

The Zimbabwean young star will share the stage and collaborate with Awesomnia during the Oslo Afro Arts Festival and Shoko Festival through conducting different workshops, meeting and inspiring the youth, mentoring, artistic development and giving musical performances.

“We’re really happy to send one of Zimbabwe’s most promising young urban acts to Europe,” says Shoko Festival Director, Comrade Fatso, “Tamy is a great performer and we can’t wait to see her collaboration with Awesomnia at Shoko next month.”

During her tour of the Scandinavian nation, Tamy will perform in concert in Oslo on the 23rd of August 2018.

Tamy, who has two albums to her name and a smash hit, Ndibereke, is not new to the Shoko Festival stage having given a memorable performance at the 2016 edition.

Shoko Festival over the years has organised various international tours for dynamic urban Zimbabwean acts like Tehn Diamond, The Monkey Nuts and Sharky to name a few. Shoko Festival is Zimbabwe’s longest running festival of urban culture and is a production of Magamba Network.