Tariro neGitare rebrands Acoustic Nights

The famous Acoustic Night which gave birth to artists such as Prayersoul, and has been running for the past seven years, and only recently, momentarily halted will be re-launched on June 23 at the Harare City Library with a whole new look.

“We have decided to rebrand to Magitare Live Acoustic Night and the visionary, Tariro neGitare will share the new vision and direction at the event which is expected to be graced by an audience mix of business leaders, diplomats and artists,” read a statement from the Magitare Live Acoustic Night team.

The acoustic night is a live performance platform infusing different art forms such as music, poetry and comedy in a family friendly environment.

“We have decided to host the sessions at the Harare City Library as a move to address the plight of lack of infrastructure and spaces for creatives.

“We wish to partner with city spaces and transform them creatively so as to maximise existing spaces and use them to bring people together to network and enjoy and celebrate Zimbabwean talent in the process,” further read the statement.

Magitare Africa Trust, which runs the acoustic night, is also on a mission to create a breed of artists that understand the vision of their Creator (God) and use their gifts to improve not only themselves, but their communities as well.

Besides the artistic expressions, the new platform comes with a creative arts hub – a creative programme designed to encourage community engagement for schools and communities.

Continued the statement, “Artists that take part in Magitare Live are trained to facilitate these sessions and become mentors for the younger artists.

“They will also be involved in outreach activities and art development programmes, which will see selected artists undergo a robust mentorship programme that has been crafted based on the Acoustic Night artist experience for the last seven years as well as extensive research on best practices from creative entrepreneurs.”