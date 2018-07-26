Tariro neGitare turns to Christ, promises live DVD

Tariro neGitare turns to God

Consistent female artists are difficult to find in Zimbabwe for so many reasons. The few that are there find the going very tough.

Afro centric, musician Tariro neGitare is one of the few female musicians who had carved a career in the male dominated sector and was a regular at mega events in the country.

But Tari, a jewel in her own right has been off the radar for a while now.

We have not seen her in action this year and she only popped up sporadically at events last year.

Zimbo Jam got in touch with Tari after she recently posted on Facebook that she was giving her life to Christ Jesus.

“2015 was when I realised I had to make that change,” said Tari. “There was chaos in my life, bad relationships poor financial decisions, and wrong career moves. This was all because I was not listening to the voice of the Holy Spirit.”

Though she was going to church when her career kicked off in 2013, Tari says her lifestyle was something else.

“I was going to church and being religious but had no personal relationship with Christ.

“The career was what I wanted my life to be but the reality was the opposite and that is when I broke down in 2015.”

Prophetess Cathy Mhlanga is now mentoring the songstress who recently moved from the Roman Catholic church.

“I was born and bred Catholic but when I made the decision to change my life. I wanted a place where I could understand my purpose in Christ. A place where I would be taught more about God and I joined Vision of Hope which is where I am serving now,” she revealed.

The musician who once sang with Edith WeUtonga, Diana Samukange and toured Germany in 2013 says she will continue singing.

“Tariro neGitare remains the same going forward. I believe God gave me this gift to glorify him and that is what I will be doing now. I am just realigning everything that God has given me to his purpose.”

She continued: “I just want to spend more time in God’s presence now, reflecting more of him and not of me.

“I have realised that being saved and living a righteous life are two different things. A lot of us are content with being served. But there is more, there is a whole world of the supernatural that when you tap into, you would not want to go back.

“Let me hasten to say that there is no time, Jesus is coming back. So I encourage people to use the resources and gifts they have to advance the kingdom of God.”

Tari says look out for a Holy Spirit inspired DVD in the near future.

“I have been off the world’s radar because I have been trying to get located on God’s radar. At times we try to please the wrong people, when they don’t matter in terms of eternity. It’s either heaven or hell. The end is near and we need to be obedient to what God desires from us

“People should expect a live DVD recording with Holy Spirit inspired jams soon.”