TBT: Memorable quotes from Grace Mugabe

Former First Lady, Dr. Grace Mugabe PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE.COM

After an agonising week of waiting, which was the culmination of decades of more waiting, things in Zimbabwe are suddenly moving at supersonic speed. Who would have believed that just Grace Mugabe would not be first lady today?

Zimbo Jam has compiled a list of quotations by Dr Amai. Many of these are circulating on WhatsApp and on other social media platforms as Zimbabweans, even while cautiously anticipating the new regime, celebrate the change that has come.

Mnangagwa wajaira, wajaira Mnangagwa. Every day tinogara tichityityidzirwa naMutsvangwa kunzi Munangagwa ane support yemasoja, ngavauye vatipfure. VaMugabe nyange vakafa nhasi he will rule from the grave. Kasukuwere is not going anywhere. Zvamunoona ndakadai nditoriwo mukaranga pandiri pano, Chivhu yakazodimburwa ichiiswa kuMash East later. Iwe Joji, Joji, hauna right yekumisidzana naMinister, you are too junior! Mnangawa chii, what is Munangagwa on this earth, munhu akatopiwavo basa nemurume wangu Fanika aka kamurume kanonzi Kaukonde ndakakamaka fani, kapedza vakadzi vevanhu kachingosekerera ende mazino akanaka Kazembe Kazembe huya pano mhanya, wanga wave kutozviona wave chairman ka

