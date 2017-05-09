Team Legacy Zw: Championing the Zim Hip Hop movement

MC CHITA in action at HIFA 2017 PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Former U.S President Barrack Obama once remarked, “The thing about hip-hop today is it is smart, it is insightful. The way they can communicate a complex message in a very short space is remarkable.”

What is more remarkable about such a brilliant observation is the individuals/ organisations that promote both forthcoming and established rap artistes.

Hip hop is a culture characterised by rapping, beat-boxing, graffiti, dance and DJing. Whether the performances are on the mainstream media or on the streets, Team Legacy Zw is there to propel the culture to greater heights through the provision of a platform for the artists to showcase their aptitude.

“My main aim is to push upcoming and unknown artistes both from the high and low density suburbs so that they earn recognition in the mainstream media which will improve their lives and foster positive behaviour change,” said Taona Matsvai the CEO and founder of Team Legacy Zw.

Team Legacy Zimbabwe has been carrying out street hip hop tours with the anticipation of providing a platform for unknown artistes to showcase their talent and currently these have been hosted in Mufakose, Glennorah, Chitungwiza and Southerton.

“We mainly host our shows in places where most locals are familiar with, where most locals shop, or places where they go to interact or socialise. In as much as these shows just began, we have received a positive response in terms of the outcome in attendance and the number of the songs played during the shows,” added Taona Matsvai.

Team Legacy Zw has worked with high profile individuals in the arts and entertainment industry including Junior Brown, Tinopona Katsande, Sista Flame, MC Chitah, GZE, John Cole, DJ Tamuka, Bryce Nation and TehN Diamond.

The organisation predominantly wants to promote hip hop artists across Zimbabwe and propel local rap acts on to the international stage which will inevitably make Zimbabwe to participate in the global village.